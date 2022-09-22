Snapdeal's festive sale goes live tomorrow; check offers and discounts

Indian e-commerce company Snapdeal on Thursday announced that its "Toofani Sale - Festive Dhamaka" will start on September 23. The company said its festive dhamaka sale will have extensive offers and discounts across fashion, home, kitchen, beauty, appliances, and more.

The festive season sale will offer an extensive selection at price points starting from Rs 299 and Rs 399 onwards. Customers will get a large selection of offers on digital gift cards covering food, entertainment, travel, and fashion spends.

Snapdeal has increased the availability of good quality, value-priced options by adding fashion brands like Rangita (Ethnic fashion for women), Urban Mark (Men’s fashion), trendy beauty, and personal care brands like Miyuki, Aragma, and Nord. In addition, HomeTales has expanded its range on Snapdeal to.

Snapdeal’s recently introduced co-branded Rupay card with Bank of Baroda and JCB will offer unlimited 5% cash back on purchases made on Snapdeal.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale went live today but only for Plus members. For others, the sale will go live at midnight on September 23. Flipkart is offering massive discounts on several iPhone models, Android smartphones from across brands, wireless earbuds, smart TVs, and a lot more during the sale. Flipkart has even partnered with Axis and ICICI bank to offer 10 per cent instant discount on top of the flat discount.

Amazon and Flipkart Diwali sale will start on September 23 for everyone, but those with dedicated membership for these platforms will be able to access the sale events a day early. Ahead of the sale, some of the wireless earphones on these platforms are already available at discounted prices.

