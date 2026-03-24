Food delivery platform Swiggy has raised its platform fee to Rs 17.58 per order inclusive of GST, up from Rs 14.99, becoming the latest in a series of fee revisions by both leading food delivery platforms as they seek to strengthen margins.

The hike follows a similar move by rival Zomato, which last week raised its platform fee to Rs 14.90 per order before GST, a 19% increase from the earlier Rs 12.50, taking the GST-inclusive price to Rs 17.58, mirroring Swiggy's revised charge. Platform fee is a flat levy applied to every food delivery order, regardless of order value.

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Swiggy last revised its fees in August 2025, raising them to Rs 14 from Rs 12 in select geographies amid a surge in order volumes.

