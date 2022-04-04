Tata Neu Super app set to take on Amazon and Paytm, here is all about it

Tata Group is all set to take on Amazon with its super app, dubbed Tata Neu. Earlier on Monday, the company announced the public availability of Tata Neu, which until now was accessible to Tata employees only. Tata started publicly advertising the super app for the first time during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament an now it is coming for everyone.

The Tata Neu super app is all set to launch on April 7. In the latest teaser, the company announced that the app will be available on the Google Play store. The Neu app measures 54MB in size and is available for download for everyone on both Android and iOS devices. However, users will be able to enjoy all the perks from April 7 onwards.

The Google Play store description states "consume cutting-edge digital content, make payments, manage your finances, plan your next holiday or perhaps just your next meal there's lots to explore and experience in the world of Tata Neu".

What is Tata Neu?

Tata Neu is the conglomerate's super app that brings together all of the company's digital services and apps on a single platform. Various Tata Group digital services like flight booking via AirAsia India and AirIndia, booking hotels at Taj Group properties, ordering groceries from BigBasket, booking medicines from 1mg, or other services will be available via the Tata Neu app.

Besides, the super app will allow users to make payments via the QR code system at any local store or mall using the UPI payment option offered through Tata Pay UPI. Tata Neu will also allow users to pay their electricity bills, recharge mobile phones, DTH, and even fixed internet service. Additionally, Tata said that users will be rewarded with Neu Coins on their spending that will be redeemable on the services being provided through the app.

With Tata Neu, the company will compete with other popular super apps such as Amazon, JioMart, Paytm, among others that offer a bouquet of services such as payments, shopping, travel bookings, groceries, and much more.

