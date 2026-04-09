Tata Power partners with Databricks to build AI-led data platform

Tata Power on April 9 announced a partnership with Databricks to roll out an enterprise-wide data and artificial intelligence (AI) platform, as the Tata Group company looks to sharpen operational efficiency and accelerate its clean energy transition.

The company said it will adopt the Databricks platform across all its business clusters, in a move aimed at enabling “enhanced operational efficiency, smarter decision-making and scalable digital innovation.”

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The development comes as Tata Power deepens its focus on renewable integration, smart grids and a growing consumer-facing portfolio, positioning data and AI as a core layer of its next phase of growth.

“As Tata Power advances its transformation in line with the energy transition… the company is building a future-ready data and AI platform to power its next phase of growth,” the company said in a statement.

The unified platform is expected to support use cases ranging from intelligent grid management and power planning to renewable forecasting and billing efficiencies, while also enabling a “single-view customer experience.”

The company currently has a diversified portfolio of over 16 GW and has committed to achieving net-zero emissions before 2045.

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At the centre of the deployment is Databricks’ data and AI stack, which Tata Power will use to integrate operational and enterprise data, remove silos and generate near real-time insights across its business.

A key feature of the rollout includes “Genie”, an AI agent that allows employees to interact with enterprise data using natural language to generate insights and analytics faster.

“This partnership with Databricks marks a key milestone in our journey to build a future-ready, intelligent energy ecosystem. By leveraging the power of data and AI, we are strengthening our digital foundation to drive smarter operations, accelerate renewable integration, and deliver more agile, customer-centric solutions while contributing to a resilient and sustainable power sector,” Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power, said.

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Nick Eayrs, Vice President of Field Engineering for Asia Pacific and Japan at Databricks, said the collaboration reflects a broader shift in the energy sector.

“The energy sector is undergoing a profound transformation, and data and AI is at the heart of that change. Together, Databricks and Tata Power are building a unified and scalable platform… enabling faster innovation and more resilient, data-driven energy systems,” he said.

