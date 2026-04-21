'This is not goodbye': Tim Cook as he steps down as Apple CEO

Apple’s Chief Executive Tim Cook is stepping down after nearly 15 years of leading the most influential technology company, leaving behind a profound legacy that shaped the tech and digital landscape post-Jobs era. As Cook steps down, John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, will be taking over the role, starting September 1, 2026.

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Tim Cook's note to community

While he steps down as CEO, Cook will remain part of Apple as executive chairman. As the company confirms the transition, Cook shared a heartfelt note to the community and its consumers on Hello Apple’s Instagram page.

The note reads, “This is not goodbye. But at this moment of transition, I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you. Not on behalf of the company, this time, though there is a wellspring of gratitude for you that overflows inside our walls. But simply on behalf of me. Tim.”

“A person who grew up in a rural place in a different time and, for these magical moments, got to be the CEO of the greatest company in the world,” Cook added.

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What’s next for Apple?

The note also announced that Ternus will be taking over as CEO to define the next era of Apple. Cook said that Ternus, “has spent the past 25 years building the Apple products our users love so much, obsessed with every detail, focused on every possible way we can make something better, bolder, more beautiful, and more meaningful.”

“He is the perfect person for the job.”

“I am so proud to call him Apple's next CEO. This company will reach such incredible heights under his leadership, and you will feel his impact in every bit,” Cook Added.

As Cook welcomed the new CEO, he thanked the Apple community and customers for their continued support, and he expressed his gratitude, knowing that the immense trust people have in Cook's leadership is a testament to the strong bond Apple has forged with its customers.

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Cook said, “Thank you, most of all, for believing in me to lead the company that has always put you at the centre of our work. Every day we get up and think about what we can do to make your life a little bit better. And every day, you've made mine the best I could have asked for.”

In addition to leadership changes, Apple also appointed Johny Srouji as the new Chief Hardware Officer, replacing Ternus.