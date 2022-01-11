Titan Eye+ launches first smart glasses Titan EyeX with audio and other features, price set at Rs 9999

When Facebook announced smart glasses in collaboration with RayBan, a lot of us expected Facebook to launch the device in India as well. However, it didn't happen as yet. Nonetheless, we now have smart eyewear by the leading eyewear brand Titan Eye+. The company has launched its first smart eyewear called the Titan EyeX with a host of features including audio support, fitness tracking and other features. The smart glasses come with Bluetooth connectivity so you can easily pair it with your smartphone.

Talking about smart eyewear, Saumen Bhaumik, CEO Eyewear Division, Titan Company Limited said, "Titan EyeX is an innovative product that combines our experience in eyecare of over a decade with new-age technology. Broadly, two core values - Expertise and Empathy - drive everything that we do including product innovation. And, Titan EyeX is no exception. It is not just a hard-working feature-loaded tech product but also a stylish, comfortable, and light-weight eyewear. With Qualcomm-enabled high-quality audio, pedometer, touch control, and compatibility with a wide variety of lenses, it is an absolute must-have!"

Titan EyeX: Price and availability

If you thought smart glasses are always expensive, you are mighty wrong. The Titan Eye X has been launched at an affordable price of Rs 9999 in India. It is offered in the single Midnight Black colour. The smart glasses are available across Titan Eye+ stores and on the official website of Titan Eye+. They have not hit the e-commerce platforms yet.

Titan EyeX: Specifications features

When you first hear about smart glasses, the first thing that you expect is the glasses to have a camera. The Facebook-RayBan glasses and the smart glasses introduced by Snapchat has a camera but the Titan EyeX doesn't. So don't get too disappointed if the camera is the only feature you want. That is also because the other brands mentioned above are way more expensive than the Titan EyeX.

The Titan EyeX comes with Bluetooth version 5.0 with a True-wireless (TWS), open ear speakers and CVC (Clear Voice Capture) technology. The CVC ensures clear voice quality with dynamic volume control that adjusts the volume of audio output depending on the ambience. The open ear speakers will not block or cover your ears, so you can still be aware of the surroundings while listening to music. The EyeX comes with touch controls on both left and right temples. You can reject, recipe calls or change music using the touch controls. The Smart glasses can also track your fitness activities and send voice-enabled Eye care notifications. It can be paired with the Titan app that is available on both iOS and Android.

The Titan EyeX is protected against sweat, water, and it can be worn as sunglasses, power glasses and computer glasses.