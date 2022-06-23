Twitter testing Notes to help users write long-form content with 2500 word limit

Twitter is testing a new feature to help users write "Notes''. As the name suggests, users can write Notes with an in-built tool to help users share longer posts. The advantage of the feature is that users can directly jot down notes, add media files and tweets, and even bold/ italicise texts. Twitter says it is testing the Notes tool with a "small group of writers''.

In a tweet, a company said, "They [Notes] can be read on and off Twitter, by people in most countries".

Once the feature rolls out, users will see a dedicated 'write' option on the left panel of the web platform. It is unclear whether Notes will roll out on the Twitter app for Android and iOS in the initial phase.

After clicking on 'write', users will be redirected to a new page where they'll need to give a headline and cover images. Following that, users can start taking 'Notes'. Once users publish Notes, it will appear on Twitter as a clickable card. After clicking on the image or the link, users can read the full text.

Currently, Notes titles are limited to 11 characters, while the body will accept up to 2,500 words. There's also an edit button to make changes to notes. As mentioned, Twitter Notes will have a unique URL, which is shareable with other users even if they do not have an account.

Meanwhile, Twitter is also testing a new feature to help users purchase merchandise directly from the platform. With a partnership with Shopify, the platform will let merchants list their products on their Twitter Professional Profiles. Twitter initially announced its Shop Spotlight (originally called the 'Shop Module) last July, adding to its Professional Profile tools. It will likely debut in select markets in the initial phase.



