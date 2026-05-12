UK regulator flags risks from powerful AI models disruptioning finance sector

The Bank of England’s regulatory division has flagged concerns surrounding advanced AI models, posing a threat and causing disruption to the financial services industry. According to a Reuters report, officials specifically referred to Anthropic’s Claude Mythos system and ChatGPT ​5.5 Instant, which has already become a point of concern around the globe.

Advertisement

Sam Woods, chief executive of the ⁠Prudential Regulation Authority, said that it was “reasonable to expect quite significant disruption.” He highlighted that advanced AI models are becoming increasingly capable of identifying security weaknesses or vulnerabilities in banking systems.

Must read: OpenAI takes on Anthropic’s Claude Mythos with new cybersecurity AI system ‘Daybreak’

He also highlighted that banks must fix patch vulnerabilities quickly because unresolved technical flaws are one of the biggest causes of system outages and disruptions in the financial sector. Woods also highlighted the need for cyber hygiene and to react more quickly to security threats as AI becomes more advanced. He also noted that AI-powered defence systems will become increasingly important in protecting organisations from cyber risks.

Advertisement

Germany to create new division to assess AI risks

Germany’s banking regulator, BaFin, said that cybersecurity risks are increasing significantly because of AI advancements. To address concerns, he talked about creating a new division that will inspect and check at banks and other financial firms to assess their cybersecurity preparedness and risk management.

Regulators warn of growing AI cyber threats

On the other hand, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also warned about AI-driven cyber threats. “The financial system relies on shared digital infrastructure that’s highly interconnected, including software, cloud services, and networks for payments and other data.”

Must read: US govt could review AI models before public release amid Mythos concerns

“Cyber risk is increasingly about correlated failures that could disrupt financial intermediation, payments, and confidence at the systemic level,” It further warned.

Advertisement

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also held a high-level meeting concerning the AI threats across financial and critical infrastructure systems. Sitharaman said, “The new challenge, which is coming in the name of Mythos, about which not much is known, not very many people have tested or tried.”

“We need something new and something far more versatile to be able to counter the newer threats which are likely to come,” she added.

Following the global concern around AI-powered cybersecurity systems, OpenAI has also rolled out a new AI system, “Daybreak,” which is a new release as an “AI for cyber defenders,” helping organisations build safer software. Reports suggest that this may come as a rival to Anthropic’s Mythos, but it could also fuel concerns for misuse.