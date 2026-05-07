Vivo X300 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Which ultra-flagship phone is worth buying?

Vivo recently launched another addition to its X series smartphones, the Vivo X300 Ultra, in India on May 6, 2026. The smartphone flaunts impressive camera capabilities, a powerful performance with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, AI-enabled software experiences, and more. However, the smartphone is priced at Rs 1,59,999, placing it in the ultra-flagship segment. However, is it as impressive as competitors like the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max? Let’s have a closer look at the comparison and see which smartphone is worth buying in 2026.

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Vivo X300 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price in India

The Vivo X300 Ultra was launched at Rs 1,59,999 for 16GB + 512GB. The smartphone also comes with the Vivo Zeiss Telephoto Extender kit that costs Rs 27,999. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro Max comes at a starting price of Rs 1,49,900 for the 256GB storage variant, and goes up to Rs 1,89,900 for the 1TB model.

Must read: iPhone 17, 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 discount prices revealed ahead of Flipkart sale

Vivo X300 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Design and display

The Vivo X300 Ultra simplistic yet bold design featuring a massive circular camera module at the top centre of the rear panel. The smartphone measures 8.2mm in thickness without the camera bump, and weighs 237 grams. It also offers IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water protection.

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Coming to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple made a few refinement two the design by dividing the camera segment with a new expanded module. The smartphone brings back the glass and aluminium finish, which makes it look premium. It measures 8.75 mm in thickness and is slightly lighter than Vivo at 233 grams.

Must read: iPhone 17 is outselling Pro models in Q1 2026, Samsung A-series remains a mass-market hit

The X300 Ultra features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800nits of HBM brightness. Whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness.

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Vivo X300 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Camera

Since the Vivo X300 Ultra is being marketed as a camera-centric phone, the smartphone features a triple rear setup that includes a 200MP main camera with gimbal stabilisation, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens and a 50MP ultrawide camera. In addition, with ZEISS integration, the smartphone offers a more professional-grade photography experience.

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is also known for its detailed photography experiences. It also features a triple camera setup that includes a 48MP Pro Fusion camera in all three lenses, main, ultrawide and telephoto. It has a 56% larger sensor than its predecessor, which delivers a 200mm equivalent focal length and up to 8x optical-quality zoom.

Also read: Vivo X300 Pro review: A photography powerhouse with stamina to match

Vivo X300 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Performance and battery

The Vivo X300 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max is powered by an in-house A19 Pro chip that also delivers impressive performance.

The Vivo X300 Ultra is backed by a 6600 mAh battery that supports 100W wired and 40W wireless charging. In comparison, Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max is equipped with a 5,088 mAh battery that supports a 40W charger.