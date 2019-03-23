WhatsApp's new feature tells you how many times your message has been forwarded

WhatsApp had introduced the 'forwarding' label last year to help curb fake news and now, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 elections, the Facebook-owned instant messaging app has further taken steps to ensure that its platform is not used to spread misinformation.

WhatsApp is now testing two new features called "Forwarding Info" and "Frequently Forwarded". WABetaInfo first spotted the feature on Android that shows these two features when messages are forwarded. One adds an additional 'frequently forwarded' label, while the other lets users check if their messages have been forwarded.

WABetaInfo also stated that the features are currently in the development phase, and as of now only available as part of version 2.19.80 of WhatsApp's Beta Android app. WhatsApp's upcoming features could be a part of the messaging platform's move to fight fake news, an issue it's been battling with for the past year.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.80: what's new? Two new important features under development: Forwarding Info and Frequently Forwarded Messages!https://t.co/HGIOImvuyK - WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 21, 2019

Forwarding Info

The forwarding info will let the user know how many times a message has been forwarded. This tool is available in the info section for messages and will allow users to get more details about a forwarded message. This information, however, will be available for sent messages only as the user can navigate into Message Info only for messages he/she has sent. Once the user forwards a message, the user can tap on Message Info and know how many times a received message has been forwarded. WhatsApp' s updated 'Forwarded' message feature will also help keep a check on the fake news.

Frequently Forwarded

On the other hand, the messages which have been forwarded more than four times will be marked 'frequently forwarded' and WhatsApp will show the 'frequently forwarded' label on top. This feature will help the user understand when a message is very popular on WhatsApp.

At present, WhatsApp shows a label for every forwarded message. You can see this just above the message text. For messages which have been forwarded more than four times, WhatsApp will show the 'frequently forwarded' label on top.

The two features are not enabled yet for all users as these features are still being tested. WhatsApp beta users are expected to receive these features in the next update.

WhatsApp has also been adding a number of new features to its platform over the last few months. These include a host of new features like a new in-app browser, reverse search of images, new emojis, and status feed. Another interesting feature that is slated to be added to WhatsApp is the Dark Mode.

(Edited by Rupa Burman Roy)

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Kerala Congress wants Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad

Also Read: Jet Airways crises: Pilots urge PMO to 'save' them; say salary delay has forced them to pawn mothers' ornaments