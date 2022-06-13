Xiaomi announces battery replacement program for old phones: All you need to know

Xiaomi has announced a new battery replacement offer for old phones in order to provide relief to those customers who have been facing battery or charging issues. Those who have been facing similar issues can now get their smartphone's battery checked at the Mi Service Centre. The company is letting people replace battery at a pretty low price. Here's everything you need to know.

Xiaomi has announced on Twitter that customers can pay Rs 499 and replace their phone's battery. The offer is applicable on both Redmi and Xiaomi smartphones. If your device is pretty old, then there are chances that you must be facing some battery problems. One of them is battery drain issue, which a lot of users experience in their day-to-day life and eventually end up buying a new one.

Now, one can simply get their device checked and replace the battery to get a refreshing experience. Do keep in mind that the starting price for battery replacement is Rs 499, so the price could vary depending on the device.

Signs when you need to replace your phone's battery

If you are experiencing faster battery drain or if you feel that your smartphone's battery is dying even in normal situations, then this is a sign that you should get it replaced. So, for example, if you used to get more than 10 hours of battery life and suddenly you find yourself charging the phone several times a day, then this is a sign.

If you notice that your smartphone showed 100 percent charge, and after a few minutes, it drops down to 80-90 percent for no reason, then this is a sign that your phone's battery is ageing. There are chances that your phone might have a faulty battery. So, users can simply go to the company's service centre and get their device checked.

