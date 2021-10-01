Xiaomi announces Diwali with Mi sale with massive discounts on smartphones, smart TVs and other products

Xiaomi India has unveiled upcoming deals on a long list of its products as part of the 6th edition of the 'Diwali with Mi' annual sale. The deals extend to Xiaomi smartphones, smart TVs and several Xiaomi ecosystem products and offer a discount of up to Rs 7,250 to buyers during the sale period.

The Diwali With Mi sale will start from October 3, 2021, and will be experienced across the Mi India website and Xiaomi retail partners. Once live, the sale will feature instant discounts of up to Rs 5,000 with the Reward Mi program, exchange offers, lucky deals as well as a chance for consumers to win a free smartphone for a lifetime, under which it will offer a free smartphone every alternate year to a user for the next 20 years.

As a part of the Diwali with Mi sale, Xiaomi has also announced 24 hours early access to the sale for Mi VIP club members, coupled with free shipping till October 7 across the country. Xiaomi India has also partnered with SBI Bank to offer discounts and cashback to customers for the 'Diwali With Mi' sale on Mi.com. Credit cardholders can avail instant 10 per cent discount, coupled with an easy EMI option for all purchases.

Here is a look at all the deals one can avail of during the upcoming Xiaomi sale.

Deals on Xiaomi smartphones



Buyers can avail up to Rs 3,250 off on the Redmi Note 10 series. As part of this, Redmi Note 10S 6GB + 64GB variant will be available at Rs 11,749, while the 128GB storage option will go for Rs 14,749. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available for Rs 17,749 for 6BG + 128 GB option and Rs 20,749 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

There is also an exclusive offer on the newly launched Redmi 10 Prime 4+64GB variant which will be available at Rs 10,799 and Rs 13,249 for 6+128GB.

The Xiaomi smartphone lineup will also be on sale during Diwali with Mi. For instance, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will go on sale for the first time on October 2 at a special Diwali offer, starting at Rs 23,499, down from its original Rs 26,999. The 8+128GB variant will cost Rs 25,499, down from Rs 28,999.

Launched at an MRP of Rs 29,999 and Rs 31,999 for 6+128 GB and 8+128GB variants, Mi 11X will be available at a discounted price of Rs 20,499 and Rs 22,499 respectively. Mi 11X Pro will be available at a discount price of Rs 29,000 for 8+128GB variant and Rs 31,750 for 8+256GB option.

Deals on Xiaomi smart TVs

Both Redmi and Mi Smart TVs will be available at discounted prices during the sale. Redmi Smart TV 32-inch and 43-inch will be available for the first time on October 2 at a special Diwali discount of up to Rs 3,500. The TVs will start retailing at Rs 13,249 and Rs 22,749 respectively.

Redmi Smart TV X Series will be available at a massive discount up to Rs 7000. The 50-inch variant will be priced at Rs 31,749. The 55-inch model will retail for Rs 39,749 and 65-inch will be available for Rs 58,749.

Deals on Xiaomi ecosystem products

In addition to smartphones, consumers can also avail of discounts on other ecosystem products during the Diwali with Mi sale. Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P, for instance, will be available with a discount of Rs 5,000 and will sell at Rs 18,749. Redmi SonicBass wireless earphones and Redmi Earbuds 2C will be available at Rs 999 and Rs 899, respectively. The 10000mAh Mi Power bank 3i will be available at Rs 849.

In the fitness category and personal category, Mi Band 5 will be available at Rs 1999, while the Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080P can be purchased at Rs 2599.

Note that all these discounted rates include discounts on SBI Credit Card and other bundled deals and don't just represent the upfront discounts on the products.