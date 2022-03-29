Xiaomi set to launch a new Redmi Note 11 series phone today

Xiaomi will hold a new event today, where it is expected to announce a new Redmi Note 11 series smartphone. The company hasn't revealed the name of the device, but there are chances that it will launch the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ device that is already available in China. Tipster Xiaomiui suggests that the company will likely launch the device in the global market as it was spotted in offline retail stores.

Additionally, earlier this year, the brand launched three Redmi Note 11 series phones in China and two out of them made their debut in the global and Indian markets with slightly different specifications. The third one is Redmi Note 11 Pro+, which is expected to make its way to the global markets.

Though, the teaser posted by Xiaomi suggests that it will announce a new smartphone. One of the tweets from Xiaomi mentions "Ultimate is coming," indicating that it might be planning to launch a more powerful smartphone. Well, we will get to know about this in a few hours. The event will begin today at 8:00PM GMT+8, which is 5:30PM in India.

As for the specifications, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is selling in China with a 6.67-inch display, which operates at Full HD+ resolution. It features an AMOLED panel that has support for 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass. While the Chinese model draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, the global model could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920, as suggested by a tweet posted by Xiaomiui.

The device offers a triple rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, the global model could pack a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is expected to sport a 4,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is already available in India, but with a different name. The device is called Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G. The specifications and features are similar of both the devices and the company only changed the name.