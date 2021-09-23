YouTube for desktop could soon allow Premium users to download videos they can watch when offline

There are situations in life when you want to download shows and movies, and keep them ready for viewing, especially when you are travelling or going to a low-network region. While streaming platforms like Netflix enable users to watch shows later on their phone and laptops, YouTube only allows users to download videos directly from the platform. However, it is likely that this might change now. YouTube is testing a method in which it could allow users to download videos that they can watch later, even when they are offline.

The feature is currently available for testing for users with a Premium subscription. It is already available for mobile users. If you are a YouTube Premium user, you can visit https://www.youtube.com/new to try out the new feature. The feature is available on computers with the latest versions of Chrome, Edge, or Opera browsers.

To download a video, click on the Download button while watching a video or click on the 3-dot menu when you're browsing. The downloaded videos can later be watched on youtube.com/feed/download, which is also available on the side navigation panel. Users can choose the quality in which they want to download the video with 1080 P as the maximum quality and they can also delete all of their local downloads from their browser cache with one button.

YouTube will, however, not allow users to keep the downloaded videos downloaded on their laptops or computer forever on their hard drive, but to a cached version of the video. Techcrunch quoted a source from YouTube who noted that users can view their downloaded videos by navigating to the YouTube website while they are offline. After that, they will see text showing that they are offline, which will take them to a new page showing the videos they have downloaded. The feature was first spotted by Android Police, which noted that YouTube may or may not roll out the feature widely.

Meanwhile, YouTube for iOS is also testing a feature wherein users can watch videos in Picture-in-picture (PiP) mini player while using other apps. The video-streaming company is testing out this feature until October 31. YouTube users can swipe up or press home to close the app and watch in a mini player. YouTube notes that locking the screen while watching in PiP will pause the video and that users can resume the video using the lock screen media controls. It further noted that if users are trying the feature out for the first time, it may not work properly and that users should try reinstalling the app.



