Apple iPhone 13 manufacturing begins in India: All you need to know

US-based tech megalith Apple has begun manufacturing iPhone 13 in India in keeping with India’s vision as a manufacturing powerhouse. Apple will be manufacturing the latest iPhone 13 in India at Foxconn’s plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai. Apple manufactures iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 locally but none of the Pro models are manufactured domestically.
“We are excited to begin making iPhone 13—with its beautiful design, advanced camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and the incredible performance of the A15 Bionic chip—right here in India for our local customers,” Apple said in a statement.
Top points to know
Also read: Apple opens up Shot on iPhone Challenge: Here’s how to participate
Also read: OnePlus 10 Pro vs iPhone 13: Is Apple a better deal or should you go Android?
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today