Google launches parental control software 'Family Link' in India

Google has finally launched Family Link, parental control software for mobile devices, in India. The Family Link services were initially available only in select countries. With family Link, Google intends to give control of child's smartphone usage back to their parents.

For Family Link to work, parent need to create an e-mail for the child, who must be under the age of 13 but it can vary country wise. Post the creation of the email, parent needs to install Family Link on to the child's phone and also install it on your (the parent) device. Now, once the account is added to the Family Link, a number of controls on the child's phone can be implemented. A parent can set limits on the time spent on each app and total screen time allowed. It also gives the permission of approving or disapproving any app purchases made by the child, along with being able to remotely lock the phone. The app also gives children the choice to stop regulation but that will first notify parents, and if not approved then the children can be temporarily locked out of the device until the kids accept the supervision.

Google is actively involved in helping people to get rid of any digital addiction. It has already applied time limits on its YouTube app. The app will also work on Chromebook devices. Tech giant Apple Inc too is looking to introduce better parental control on their devices. With iOS 12, Apple brought in Screen Time, which permits users to track their own app usage etc. But, it hasn't done much for the kids.

Meanwhile, soon, the devices connected to the Family Link app would also respond to Google Assistant.