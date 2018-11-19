Instagram's data download tool publicly exposes passwords of some users

Mark Zuckerberg's problem doesn't seem to end. Instagram, the popular photo sharing network owned by Facebook, was hit by the bug over the weekend which exposed the passwords of some of its users to the public.

Instagram was quick to notify the users whose passwords were revealed but damage to the social media giants' reputation has taken another hit. The spokesperson of the company said that the issue was identified and the affected users were informed immediately, according to The Information.

The bug was related to the feature that Instagram had rolled out in April that allows users to download all of their data. The feature was implemented as a part of European Union's compliance with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The flaw in the data download tool resulted in users password being accidently revealed in the URL of their web browsers, which was then also stored on the Facebook's server. It could have been dangerous if any user was using the services on a public network or using public computer.

The security flaw has highlighted the weakness in the password storage mechanism that Instagram employs.

In its reply, Instagram has said that it has updated its tool and would be more careful in the future. Facebook has also confirmed that Instagram has deleted any logged passwords. It has also advised users to change their passwords and clear their browser's history.

Passwords are not the most secure way to login into your online accounts and companies are working on newer and more secure methods that will replace the current authentication system. Till then, using stronger and more complex passwords and two-factor authentication is the only way to stay safe.

The Instagram bug issue has again brought to fore the challenges that the Mark Zuckerberg-owned social empire is facing. Facebook was earlier hit by the data breach involving Cambridge Analytica. Few months later it reported a security breach which had affected nearly 50 million users. The company is already reeling under charges of Russian interference and fake accounts.