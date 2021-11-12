Jio, MediaTek announce Gaming Masters 2.0 with BGMI tournament; check out the full details

After the first season earlier this year, Jio and MediaTek have come together to launch 'Gaming Masters 2.0'. To start on November 23, the esports event will feature the Indian version of PUBG Mobile -- Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on JioGames. The tournament is scheduled between November 23, 2021, to January 10, 2022, and is open to Jio and non-Jio users.

Registrations have already started on play.jiogames.com for free. The qualifier 1 is scheduled between November 23 to December 4, 2021; qualifier 2 between November 30 to December 4; qualifier 3 between December 14 to December 18; and the road to finale will begin starting December 21, 2021.

While the tournament will test the gamers' skills, teamwork, and endurance in a virtual gaming arena for the prize pool worth Rs 12,50,000, there will also be a 'Play & Win Daily' series where gamers will be able to participate every day, and get rewarded.

Players will also stand a chance to compete with professional teams for the ultimate championship. The matches will be available for streaming on JioGames Watch, JioTV HD Esports Channel, Facebook, and JioGames YouTube Channel.

Gaming Masters is a grassroot esports gaming initiative by Jio, India's largest digital services player and MediaTek, the world's fourth-largest fabless semiconductor company. The platform is designed to revolutionise online gaming in India. The first season with Free Fire attracted over 14,000 team registrations.