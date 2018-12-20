OnePlus 5G revealed? Leaked pics feature circular camera bump

OnePlus is usually in the news twice a year. However, 2019 looks bigger for the Chinese smartphone maker. In 2019, OnePlus is planning to launch three phones instead of two and one out of the three could very well be a 5G enabled device. OnePlus is one of the very few companies who have confirmed a 5G powered device in 2019, and the current leaks suggest that they were serious about their claims.

Going by the OnePlus photo posted by a tech tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, the next OnePlus phone is going to look a lot different. As of now, it isn't clear whether the photo posted by Ishan was of OnePlus 7 or the OnePlus' 5G phone. The photo showed OnePlus CEO Pete Lau examining a prototype of the phone. Earlier in the month, during the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech summit in Hawaii, Pete Lau, CEO and Founder of OnePlus had confirmed that the company is working on a 5G phone which will mostly go official in early 2019.

The tweet from Ishan Agarwal shows a new OnePlus device having a large, circular camera bump on the back, a design choice that OnePlus had avoided earlier. The leaks show two devices, a red and a white colour, that may or may not be the final design. The design could just be a prototype showcasing some camera features to Lau. Closer examination of the leaked picture reveals a triple camera setup on the back panel and the missing fingerprint sensor. Like the OnePlus 6T, all the three OnePlus phones launching in 2019 could have the in display fingerprint on board.

Some of the things we already know about the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 5G is that all three of them would be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855. The only difference will be the OnePlus 7 and 7T will use the X24 modem while the OnePlus 5G will be powered by the X50 modem.

Coming to the launch timelines of the new phones, OnePlus 7 is expected by May next year. This makes it more likely that the phone shown in the leaked picture is actually the OnePlus 5G.

Earlier this week, OnePlus launched speedier version of Oneplus 6T. The McLaren Edition packed 10GB of RAM under the hood, as well as faster battery charging technology. During the same time, reports had emerged regarding an unnamed 5G phone, which Lau had said would be a 'distinct' device.

