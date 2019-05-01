OnePlus 7 Pro ads appear in the US daily, confirms pop-up selfie camera

OnePlus is all set for the launch of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro on May 14 and the company has already started promoting the two phones in the US. The Chinese electronics major has published an advertisement in the New York Times highlighting the key features of its high-end device, OnePlus 7 Pro. OnePlus 7 Pro will have a triple rear camera setup, pop-up selfie camera and the bezel-less display.

The OnePlus 7 Pro's advertisement appears on the front and back pages of the New York Times and it says, "No bells & whistles. No bezel. No notch. No app lag. No bloatware. No $2,000 price tag. No random music." OnePlus is known for its minimalistic approach and is fast and doesn't have a heavy skin which is usually the cause of the lag. Meanwhile, the 'no random music' dig was aimed at the Apple's iTunes debacle of 2014, related to U2's album that was preloaded onto every user account as a promotional stunt. The ad also shows a line schematic of the OnePlus 7 Pro.The full-page newspapers ads have shown up just a day after DisplayMate, world's leading evaluator of displays, said that the OnePlus 7 Pro has received 'A+ Top Tier Display Rating' for its display, suggesting that the phone has one of the best displays in the market. OnePlus 7 Pro also received the 'Safety for Eyes' certification from VDE Testing and Certification Institute.

Brighter, clearer, and more colorful. Enhance your view with a display rated A+ by the widely renowned independent display research and test lab @DisplayMate. Find out why this matters in @PeteLau's deep-dive https://t.co/meSaKWhdlq pic.twitter.com/7OUzpTD1C1 - OnePlus (@oneplus) April 29, 2019

DisplayMate's in-depth Lab Tests of the OnePlus 7 Pro OLED Display have just been completed, earning our Highest A+ Display Rating. Our in-depth Display Shoot-Out will be published here on May 14. - DisplayMate Tech (@DisplayMate) April 29, 2019

Separately, a new report by Wired has said that the OnePlus 7 Pro's cameras will come with 3x zoom functionality. Comparing it to Huawei P30 Pro's 5x zoom, the Wired report said that the camera of OnePlus 7 Pro doesn't match to its (P30 Pro) standard, but it is close.

Also Read: OnePlus 7 Pro is coming soon! These are the features you can expect

Also Read: OnePlus 7 Pro: From triple camera to stereo speakers, here are 5 features you'll love

"The OnePlus 7 Pro's seemingly rebranded Night mode is a little closer to the level of the P30 Pro, with less light bloom and a cleaner look close-up than the 6T. It's still not quite a match for Huawei's best and we can't tell yet whether it will handle scenes lit only by a single candle sitting 50ft away. But it also doesn't make you wait five to ten seconds to capture an image. It's only slightly slower than 'normal' shooting: in other words, refreshingly quick," the publication adds.

OnePlus 7 Pro will have a 48MP primary camera and will include a telephoto lens and an ultra-wide angle lens. The report notes that the phone has a Shutter lag of 0.3 seconds or less but is still not as fast as the Pixel 3.

The OnePlus launch event will be held in Bengaluru on 14 May at 8.15pm.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Top 5 smartphones to launch in May! Here's what to expect from OnePlus 7, Google Pixel, Galaxy M40, MiA3, Honor 20

Also Read: Is OnePlus 7 Pro really a flagship phone?

Also Read: OnePlus 7 Pro to be the most expensive OnePlus device ever