Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 image leaks; shows near-bezel-less screen, dual selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy anniversary smartphones are all set for the grand launch at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event on February 20. Most of spec details are already known thanks to several leaks online. We already know about the infinity-O punch hole displays and there have been several renders floating around the web. Now, there has been a new leak that has offered the best look yet of the Galaxy S10 and S10+.

Meanwhile, there have been reports suggesting that the top-end variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 series might come with a price tag of 1,600 euros or roughly Rs 1,28,000. Samsung Galaxy S10 prices will start from 930 euros (roughly Rs 74, 700) for the 6GB RAM / 128GB storage version while the 8GB RAM / 512GB storage version of the smartphone will be launched at 1,180 euros (roughly Rs. 94,800). Samsung Galaxy S10+ prices will start from 1,050 euros (roughly Rs 84,400) for the 6GB RAM / 128GB storage version while there will also be 8GB RAM / 512GB storage and 10GB RAM / 1TB storage variants of the smartphones, priced at 1,300 euros (roughly Rs. 1,04,500) and 1,600 euros (roughly Rs. 1,28,000).

The new images, courtesy AllAboutSamsung showcased Galaxy S10 and S10+ prototypes from the front and back. The crystal clear images showcase the edge-to-edge displays and the rear camera setups. The Galaxy S10 gets a 6.1-inch display and the S10+ sports a 6.4-inch screen. Both the phones will offer curved AMOLED displays, while the 5.8-inch Galaxy S10 Lite will have a flat AMOLED display.

The unique selling point of Galaxy S series this year is the 'punch hole' display cameras. Galaxy S10+ comes with a wider pill-shaped camera cut-out whereas the S10 has a small round hole in the screen. A separate image this week showed the size of the cutout on the Galaxy S10 by comparing it to the Galaxy A8s, revealing that the hole is actually smaller and less distracting.

The back of both the Galaxy S phones will be made up of glass. There is no sign of rear fingerprint sensor. This means that Samsung has finally implemented the in-display fingerprint scanner. There will also be a Type-C port, a speaker grille and a 3.5mm headphone jack.