Twitter users in India start seeing Twitter Blue prompt at Rs 719 per month

A day after its launch in the US, Twitter's revamped Blue subscription has reportedly reached India. As per user reports, a Twitter Blue prompt on the iOS App Store appeared with a subscription price of Rs 719 per month.



If the user reports are to be believed, the world's richest man and now Twitter's top boss, Elon Musk has failed to deliver his promise of implementing Price Purchase Parity (PPP) in other countries.

When Elon Musk announced pricing the pricing of Twitter Blue at $8 per month, he promised to factor in price purchase parity. However, Rs 719 seems like a direct conversion of almost $9 as per the current dollar-rupee exchange rate.

Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Some users took to Twitter to express their disappointment as the price is not what was expected. As per PPP estimates, the subscription was expected to be around Rs 185 per month.

Twitter Blue in India is more costlier than US. 🥲

Twitter Blue US 💵 $8 ~ ₹648 / month

Twitter Blue India 💵 ₹719 per month — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 10, 2022

Some people in India have started receiving Twitter Blue access at ₹719 per month ($8.88 to be exact lol) pic.twitter.com/olgjWAkaix — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) November 10, 2022

As per user reports, this is not available to all users yet, only a few users have received the prompt.

Meanwhile, our team and reporters haven’t received any prompt about the price or subscription of Twitter Blue.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates