Twitter users in India start seeing Twitter Blue prompt at Rs 719 per month

As per user reports, this is not available to all users yet, only select few received the prompt.

A day after its launch in the US, Twitter's revamped Blue subscription has reportedly reached India. As per user reports, a Twitter Blue prompt on the iOS App Store appeared with a subscription price of Rs 719 per month.


If the user reports are to be believed, the world's richest man and now Twitter's top boss, Elon Musk has failed to deliver his promise of implementing Price Purchase Parity (PPP) in other countries.

When Elon Musk announced pricing the pricing of Twitter Blue at $8 per month, he promised to factor in price purchase parity. However, Rs 719 seems like a direct conversion of almost $9 as per the current dollar-rupee exchange rate.

Some users took to Twitter to express their disappointment as the price is not what was expected. As per PPP estimates, the subscription was expected to be around Rs 185 per month.

As per user reports, this is not available to all users yet, only a few users have received the prompt.

Meanwhile, our team and reporters haven’t received any prompt about the price or subscription of Twitter Blue.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates

