US lawyer turns up for court proceedings on Zoom with cat filter on, judge calls it profession's dedication

Highlights A US lawyer appeared as a ca in recent court proceedings to present a case in Texas' 394th District Court.

The lawyer with the cat filter on in the video can also be heard saying that if the judge allows, the court proceedings can be carried out with the filter on.

Zoom allows users to change their entire appearance in video preferences settings through Snapchats Snap Camera.

There are times when goof ups on video calls happen. Sometimes users forget to turn the mic on, while sometimes they leave the camera on by mistake. It has been over a year since the coronavirus pandemic but people all over the world are still getting accustomed to the video conferencing work culture.

A US Judge recently shared a video of court proceedings on YouTube, in which one of the lawyers appears as a cat on a Zoom meeting. The lawyer, Rod Ponton, who was about to present a case in Texas' 394th District Court, in the video, can be heard saying that he is unable to turn the kitten filter off. The lawyer with the cat filter on in the video can also be heard saying that if the judge allows, the court proceedings can be carried out with the filter on. He also assures the judge saying that he is not a cat, given the realistic filter. Ponton, throughout the video, appears like a nervous kitten, trying to get the settings back to normal.

Judge Roy Fergusson on Twitter wrote, "IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th (sound on)." He went on to write, "These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession's dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times. Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!"

IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th (sound on). #lawtwitter#OhNo@zoom_ushttps://t.co/I0zaj0wu6K  Judge Roy Ferguson (@JudgeFergusonTX) February 9, 2021

Zoom gives users the option to change their background or add filters from within the platform. However, users can also change their entire experience and their background if they set up Snapchat's Snap Camera app, along with Zoom. Snapchat's camera allows users to choose the app as a virtual camera in Zoom. Users are required to go to Zoom > Preference, they should choose the correct camera in Settings.

To ensure users have all their settings in place like their microphone and camera turned on, video conferencing platform Google Meet recently rolled out the Green Room feature that gives users a quick preview of settings before joining a meeting. Google Meet also gives users the option to change their background, blur their background, and cancel the background noise.