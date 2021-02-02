Vi gives Rs 50 discount on Rs 249 prepaid plan to select customers

Highlights Vi, in a segmented offer, is giving a Rs 50 discount on Rs 249 prepaid plan.

The plan offers 1.5GB daily data with truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

The segmented offer is applicable to select customers.

Vodafone Idea, which was recently rebranded as Vi has rolled out an offer for select users. The telco is giving a Rs 50 discount on its Rs 249 prepaid plan. The plan offers 1.5GB of daily data with truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan offers a weekend rollover data benefit that lets users accumulate data over the week and lets them use it up on the weekends. The app also gives access to Vi Movies and TV. Further, Vi's website states that users will get 5GB of additional data with the plan if they recharge using the app.

Now, according to an online report Vi is giving a Rs 50 discount on the Rs 249 prepaid plan to select customers. The segmented offer is applicable to select customers who have not been on Vi unlimited recharges for more than 90 days. The offer can be availed through the 'For You' or 'Recommended' section on MyVi.in or the Vi app on Android and iOS, Only Tech reported.

Vi recently brought in segmented offers priced at Rs 1499 and Rs 2599 that separately gave Rs 50GB additional data. As per reports, the extra data was offered through the app while some users received the offer through the SMS.

Vi has also partnered with Viacom18- owned streaming service Voot Select to offer premium content on its digital platform--Vi Movies and TV. Vi will give its users access to OTT content from Voot Select through Vi Movies & TV for free. Separately, the subscription to Voot comes for Rs 99 a month and Rs 399 a year. At this point, no other telco is giving a subscription to Voot content with prepaid plans.

Airtel is also known to give a Rs 50 discount when recharges are made through its Airtel Thanks app. Currently, the Airtel Thanks app shows that Rs 298 and Rs 398 unlimited prepaid plans are eligible for the discount coupons. Thus, Airtel users can get the same benefits for a monthly discount of Rs 50. These vouchers are not unlimited but there are plenty enough to last for a long time with 40 redeemable coupons.

Users getting a Rs 298 recharge from the Airtel Thanks app get a discount of Rs 50 and 2GB additional data for this prepaid plan. So this plan can cost users Rs 248 with 2GB additional data. Thus, Airtel users can get more benefits for the Rs 298 prepaid plans which will come for Rs 248 after the discount.



