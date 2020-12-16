Vi Vodafone introduces WiFi calling or VoWiFi in two circles, likely to expand availability

Highlights Vi Vodafone is finally rolling out VoWiFi that will help users make calls in negligible or weak network areas using WiFi.

The telco is rolling out the feature nearly a year after its competitors Airtel and Jio. The delay was reportedly caused due to the network integration of Vodafone and Idea.

A Vi spokesperson has noted that users require a 4G SIM and a compatible device to use VoWiFI or WiFI calling.

Vodafone Idea, which was freshly rebranded as Vi, is finally rolling out its much-anticipated WiFi calling feature. The feature is currently being rolled out in Maharashtra and Kolkata circles. WiFI calling or VoWiFi comes in handy to customers in areas of weak or no network. VoWiFi is likely to roll out in more circles in a phased manner. The development was first noted by Telecom Talk.

India Today Tech independently reached out to the telecom company for confirmation. A Vi spokesperson confirmed the development to the website. "VoWiFi allows the customer to make calls using any Wi-Fi network and also VoWiFi allows to make calls without a mobile network or weak mobile network and currently it is applicable for Maharashtra and Kolkata locations," the spokesperson noted.

He further said that to enable the service all customers require is a 4G SIM and a compatible handset that supports VoWiFi calling. Users will also require a WiFi connection to connect to calls without which they do not have a fallback option.

Vi was supposed to roll out the VoWiFI before other telcos. However, due to the network integration of Vodafone and Idea, it experienced a delay and is finally rolling out the feature nearly a year after its competitors Airtel and Jio. Airtel launched VoWiFI in December 2019 and crossed one million users, with a month of its launch. Soon after Airtel, Jio started rolling out VoWiFi in January 2020. Most recent devices support the feature. BSNL also gives the feature of internet calling through its Wings app.

Vo-WiFi or Voice over Wi-Fi can be used in areas where there is hardly any network. This is because Vo-WiFi uses IEEE 802.11 or WiFi, in simple words, to make calls. So, if your phone is connected to a good Wi-Fi network, when you make a call using the phone's dialler or in other words the regular phone app, the call will go through the WiFi network.

In case your phone is in the list of supported devices, and yet you don't get the option for Vo-WiFi in settings, you may need to update the software in your phone. Before enabling the feature in phone settings, users may need to enable VoLTE on their SIM profiles. Once the VoLTE is enabled, users need to go to SIM Card and Networks, look for their 4G SIM and then head over to Make Calls using WiFi and turn it on.