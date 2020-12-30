Vivo Y20A with 5000mAh battery launched in India, priced at Rs 11,490

Highlights Vivo Y20A has been launched in India.

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India, the Y20A. The phone is the latest budget segment offering from the company and is available in a single variant priced at Rs 11,490 for 3GB+64GB (expandable) RAM and storage.

Vivo has announced that the new Y20A will be available in two colours  Nebula Blue and Dawn White. As far as its availability is concerned, it will be available across mainline partner retail stores, Vivo India E-store, and other major e-commerce websites starting January 2.

Vivo Y20A: Specifications and features

The company has announced that the Vivo Y20A comes flaunting a decent-sized 6.51-inch Halo iView display which features an aspect ratio of 20:9 for a big and immersive viewing experience. The panel features some amount of bezels and also offers a waterdrop notch to house the front-facing camera of the device.

The Vivo Y20A also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which the company claims can unlock the phone in just 0.26s. Apart from this, the Y20A also packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charge technology which is claimed to last "more than 17 hours of online HD movie streaming and more than 10 hours of intensive games" on a single charge. However, we'll not like tom comment on this further as we are yet to review the device ourselves.

For cameras, the new Vivo Y20A smartphone features an AI Triple Macro camera setup that is claimed to "provide enhanced picture capabilities and is supported by a wide range of features". These features as Vivo reveals include features such as Face Beauty and filters.

The primary lens on the phone is a 13-megapixel camera with f/2.2 large aperture and PDAF technology. This has been paired with a 2-megapixel Bokeh camera for improved depth for delivering good results. The Vivo Y20A also comes with a Super Macro camera which can focus on objects as close as 4cms. Apart from this, the Vivo Y20A also offers an 8-megapixel camera for a good selfie experience.