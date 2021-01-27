You broadband, subsidiary of Vodafone Idea launches new broadband and combo plans: All you need to know

Highlights You has launched bundled broadband plans that give broadband connections with a free Vi postpaid connection. The offer is available in Surat as of now.

You broadband plans to extend these bundled offers to the 22 circles where it is already giving broadband services.

You broadband has also introduced 350 Mbps high-speed broadband plans in Pune circle.

Vodafone Idea (Vi), earlier this week announced You broadband new plans that give unlimited internet with wired broadband connections and one Vi postpaid connection. An online report stated that the bundled plans come with a free Vi postpaid connection with unlimited data, unlimited voice, 100 SMSes per day and Amazon Prime subscription at no extra cost. According to the report, the ISP is bundling Vi's Rs 649 postpaid plan with these new YOU Broadband plans.



As of now, the bundled broadband plans are available only in Surat. However, You broadband is already giving broadband services in 22 circles with varying speeds and data. To check the plans available in your circle, you can visit the You broadband website https://youbroadband.in/ select circles under 'New Connection' section with your city, area and building society name. The company also plans to expand the bundled plans -- broadband as well as postpaid to the 22 cities where it has its presence. The combo or the bundled plans from You offer 10 Mbps, 100 Mbps and 200 Mbps speeds, with the prices starting at Rs 1500, Telecom Talk reported.

The 10 Mbps plan has only one subscription priced at Rs 1800 with 360 days validity.

The 100 Mbps plan comes for Rs 1500 with a validity of 90 days, Rs 3000 for 180 days and Rs 6000 for 360 days. The Rs 3000 and Rs 6000 prepaid plans come with extra validity of 15 days and 30 days respectively.

Coming to the 200 Mbps plan, it comes for Rs 1800, Rs 3600 and Rs 7200 for 90 days, 180 days and 360 days validities respectively.

You broadband has also introduced a new broadband plan with 350 Mbps speed in Pune. This plan comes with varying validities of 30 days, 95 days, 200 days and 420 days. The plans with these validities are priced at Rs Rs 2065, Rs 6195, Rs 12,390 and Rs 24,780 respectively.

The 300 Mbps broadband plans come with varying validities with 30 days, 95 days, 200 days and 420 days that come for Rs Rs 2006, Rs 6018, Rs 12,036 and Rs 24,072, respectively.

Coming to the Rs 250 Mbps broadband plans, You offers these plans with the same validity period of 30 days, 95 days, 200 days and 420 days and are priced at Rs 1205, Rs 3616, Rs 7230 and Rs 14,460 respectively.