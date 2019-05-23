BJP loses Manohar Parrikar's Panaji Assembly seat to Congress

Atanasio Monserrate, from Congress, grasped Panaji Assembly seat from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. He won with a margin of more than 1,775 votes in the by-poll, which was held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election 2019.

Panaji Assembly seat was held by late Manohar Parrikar and became vacant after the demise of Parrikar, who held the seat for more than two decades since 1994.

The saffron party had fielded Siddharth Kunkolienkar against Monserrate.

Goa Assembly has strength of 40 legislators. Out of the total seats, BJP has 12 members and the support of Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), and three independent candidates. MGP and GFP each have three MLAs in the state Assembly.

Congress has 15 legislators so far.

With agency inputs

