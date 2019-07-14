Chandrayaan-2 Launch: Here's how to watch live-streaming on Doordarshan, YouTube, Twitter

Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-2 will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on July 15, 2019. Country's most advanced spacecraft will be launched with an aim to place a rover on the moon and explore its surface for signs of water and possibly new origins of energy.

Unlike Chandrayaan-1, Chandrayaan-2 will have a rover, which will scan the lunar surface for nearly 14 days. On the other hand, Chandrayaan-1 had an impactor that landed on the lunar surface and the spacecraft itself just revolved around the Moon.

Additionally, India's mission to the moon will be launched just a few days ahead of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, ie; July 20, 2019. Apollo 11 was the world's first lunar landing in which Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made humanity's first footprint outside the planet earth. Instead of carrying humans, India's lunar mission will carry three lunar exploration robots -- a lander, rover and orbiter -- to survey the moon from the sky and the surface.

The Chandrayaan-2 will be sent to space with the help of a GSLV Mk-III rocket. The spacecraft will attempt to land on the Moon around September 6. The launch of the spacecraft will take place on Monday, July 15, at around 2.51 am.

How to watch the launch of ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 Live?

People who had registered their names earlier will be able to watch the launch of Chandrayaan-2 from the viewing gallery of Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Registrations are now closed.

How to watch the launch of Chandrayaan-2 online?

The launch of the Chandrayaan-2 can be viewed on live streaming services too. Chandrayaan-2 launch will be streamed live by the ISRO on its social media channels - Twitter and Facebook.

Interested people can also watch the live coverage of Chandrayaan-2's launch on Doordarshan's YouTube channel.

How to watch the launch of Chandrayaan 2 on television?

Doordarshan will live-stream the launch of the Chandrayaan 2 on DD National from ISRO's mission control room and the launch pad.

