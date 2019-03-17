Navy redeployed assets during war games to be battle ready amid India-Pak tensions

The Pulwama terror attack that sparked tensions between India and Pakistan prompted a rapid redeployment by the Indian Navy amid the exercises that the Navy describes as the "largest war games" in the seas.

Even as the Indian Army responded to ceasefires violations on Line of Control and the Air Force responded with aerial strikes on a JeM terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan the Indian Navy did not waste any time in shifting to battle mode.

"The major combat units of the Indian Navy including the Carrier Battle Group with INS Vikramaditya, nuclear submarines and scores of other ships, submarines and aircraft swiftly transited from exercise to operational deployment mode as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated," a Navy statement said

Chief of Navy staff Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chief of the Naval Staff will be in Kochi on March 18 to discuss the outcome and audit the operational preparedness after the war games- Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise (TROPEX 19).

The exercise had commenced 07 Jan 19 and was planned to be terminated by 10 Mar 19.

"However, the JEM sponsored a terrorist attack on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama on 14 Feb 19 led to the rapid redeployment of the Indian Navy for Operations in North Arabian Sea, the Navy said.

About 60 ships of the Indian Navy, 12 ships of the Indian Coast Guard and 60 aircraft were part of TROPEX 19.

The overwhelming superiority of the Indian Navy in all dimensions forced the Pakistan Navy to remain deployed close to the Makran coast and not venture out in the open ocean, the Navy said.

"A clear and resolute message regarding the operational posture of the Indian Navy to prevent, deter and defeat any misadventure by Pakistan in the maritime domain was also issued during the tri-services press conference conducted on 28 Feb 19," the Navy statement added.

Also Read: Mid-air crises: Why Indian aviation sector's problems go far beyond the Boeing 737 Max itch