Sanjeev Razdan appointed Chairman and Managing Director of Pawan Hans Ltd

Razdan is at present general manager in the PHL, the national helicopter carrier

twitter-logo PTI        Last Updated: February 11, 2020  | 22:13 IST
Sanjeev Razdan was on Tuesday appointed as the chairman and managing director of Pawan Hans Ltd (PHL), according to a personnel ministry order.

Razdan is at present general manager in the PHL, the national helicopter carrier.

He has been appointed as the CMD for a five-year tenure, it said.

