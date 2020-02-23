Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann-Jitender's film earns Rs 20 crore

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection: The latest release of Ayushmann Khurrana, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has earned pretty good on its second day at the box office. The queer film, earned roughly between Rs 10 crore and Rs 11 crore on its Day 2, according to film analyst Sumit Kadel. Film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan hit screens on February 21. On Day 1, the film raked in Rs 9.55 crore. Overall, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has earned around Rs 19 crore in its first-two days.

Film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a social-romantic comedy film, which has received positive response from the audience as well as critics. Besides, US President Donald Trump also appreciated the film for its subject on gay rights. Trump retweeted a tweet from a British gay activist Peter Tatchell praising the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer.

"Great!" the US president wrote as he retweeted a post of the LGBTQ+ activist Tatchell, who expressed his support for the ground-breaking movie.

Elated by Trump's tweet, Ayushmann said, "It was great to see a reaction from US President Donald Trump. I certainly hope and wish that this comment is President Trump's gesture of outreach towards the LGBTQ community and that he will persistently and constantly work towards upholding LGBTQ rights in his country."

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a spin-off to the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. Both films are directed by Hitesh Kewalya. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a film more about homophobia, rather than homosexuality. The film gives out the important message that love has no boundaries, beat caste, creed, religion, colour or gender.

In the film, Ayushmann is paired with Kota Factory-famed Jitender Kumar. Also, the 35-year-old actor has been reunited with veteran actors Neena Gupta and Gajraj Singh, after his 2018 blockbuster Badhaai Ho. Neena and Gajraj, who played the role of Ayushmann's parents in Badhaai Ho, will be seen as his in-laws in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Jitender Kumar will be featured as Aman Tripathi and Ayushmann as Kartik Singh.

