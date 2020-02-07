Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 7: Saif's film struggles to stay afloat; earns around Rs 20 crore in first week

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection: Saif Ali Khan latest release film Jawaani Deewani has received a lukewarm response at the box office. The Nitin Kakkar's directorial film has minted around Rs 20 crore in its first week at the box office.

The comedy flick, which released on January 31, garnered Rs 3.24 crore on its first day. On Saturday and Sunday, the film accumulated Rs 9.59 crore, cumulatively. And, from Monday to Thursday (day 4-7), Jawaani Jaaneman earned Rs 7.77 crore.

Jawaani Jaaneman is faring well as compared to Saif Ali Khan's past solo releases--Laal Kaptaan (2019) and Baazaar (2018). The 49-year-old actor's Laal Kaptaan was a dud at the box office. Whereas, film Baazaar, recorded a lifetime collections of Rs 24.77 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's period drama Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior, incidentally also co-starring Saif as the antagonist, has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in 2019-20.

Tanhaji has accumulated roughly Rs 260 crore, till now. Jawaani Jaaneman also faces competition from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D, that has minted a total of Rs 70.21 crore in its second week.

Jawaani Jananeman revolves around a middle-aged man who suddenly discovers he has 21-year-old pregnant daughter from his ex-girlfriend. In the film, Tabu has played the role of Saif's ex-girlfriend. Debutante actress Alaya F has essayed the role of Saif's daughter. Jawaani Jaaneman marks the Bollywood debut Alaya F, who is actress Pooja Bedi's daughter.

