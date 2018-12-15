2.0 box office collection Day 16: Rajinikanth's movie breaks record of Sanju, Padmaavat

Shankar's VFX heavy 2.0 continues to smash records even after 15 days of its release. Rajinikanth's movie has beaten Shahid Kapoor's Padmaavat and Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju in terms of ticket sales. 2.0 now stands as the top grossing movie of the year in terms of ticket sales.

According to BookMyShow, Rajinikanth's movie has earned Rs 311 crore in ticket bookings whereas Padmaavat and Sanju grossed Rs 268 crore and Rs 297 crore in ticket sales respectively. The movie has collected more than Rs 700 crore at the global box office.

2.0 failed to impress the audience and critics with its predictable story and screenplay. However, it still managed to earn more than Rs 711 crore in the global box office. 2.0's Hindi version earned Rs 1.90 crore on its 15th day, taking its total collection to Rs 177.75 crore.

#2Point0 biz at a glance... Week 1: 139.75 cr [8 days; released on Thu] Week 2: 38.00 cr Total: 177.75 cr India biz. Note: HINDI version. SUPER HIT. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 14, 2018

Its Hindi version has made a collection of Rs 139.75 crore and Rs 38.00 crore in its first week and second week respectively. The film's Hindi version has also surpassed the box office record of Salman Khan's Race 3. Rajinikanth's movie (Hindi version) is currently the third biggest release of the year in terms of box office collections, behind Sanju and Padmaavat.

The movie is performing well in Karnataka and Tamil Nandu. 2.0 has made over Rs 167 crore in Tamil Nadu and Rs 41.20 crore in Karnataka. It has also become the first movie to cross Rs 20 crore mark at the hometown of Thalaivar, Chennai.

#2Point0 #Karnataka total 15 days gross is 41.20 Crs.. With 3D handling charges, the gross is 45 Crs.. - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 15, 2018

Makers of 2.0 are now expecting a grand opening of the movie in China with around 56,000 shows per day. Worldwide, 2.0 has earned Rs 526.86 crore in its first week and Rs 184.12 crore in the second week.

2.0 narrates the story of Pakshirajan's (played by Akshay Kumar) vengeance on humans, whom he holds responsible for the declining population of birds. The movie was made with a budget of over Rs 550 crore.

