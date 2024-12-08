3 days, ₹500 crore: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 bulldozes past Rajamouli's RRR and Shah Rukh's Jawan

In a whirlwind three days, Pushpa 2: The Rule has rewritten box office history, grossing an ₹500 crore worldwide.

Released on December 5—an ordinary weekday—the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise has surged ahead of expectations, solidifying Allu Arjun’s position as a cinematic titan.

The Sukumar-directed blockbuster opened with ₹10.65 crore net from premiere shows in India on December 4, setting the tone for its unprecedented performance. On its first official day, Pushpa 2 amassed ₹164.5 crore net, surpassing the opening day collections of SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Atlee’s Jawan.

Despite a slight dip on Day 2, with ₹93.8 crore net, the film rebounded strongly on Saturday, earning ₹115.58 crore net in India alone. By Day 3, the film’s domestic total stood at ₹383 crore net. With these numbers, it has become the biggest Hindi-language opener, grossing ₹200.7 crore in just three days.

Film critic Taran Adarsh summed up the frenzy: "PUSHPA JHUKEGA NAHI - BOX OFFICE RUKEGA NAHI... After a historic start, #Pushpa2 continues its record-smashing run. The superb two-day total and exceptional performance in mass circuits indicate an unstoppable momentum."

Globally, the film has shattered multiple records, including the ₹294 crore earned on its release day. By Day 2, its worldwide collection exceeded ₹155 crore, and with Saturday's contribution, the total is expected to cross ₹600 crore. Trade analysts project the film to surpass ₹700 crore by the end of its first weekend.

Featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, Pushpa 2: The Rule not only cements Allu Arjun’s legacy but also establishes Sukumar as a master of high-octane storytelling. Produced on a budget of ₹300–₹400 crore, the sequel delivers on every front—action, drama, and box office dominance.As audiences flock to theaters, Pushpa 2 is poised to set a new benchmark for Indian cinema. All eyes are now on its extended weekend, with analysts predicting a ₹250 crore+ haul.

