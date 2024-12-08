scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TRENDING
Box Office
3 days, ₹500 crore: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 bulldozes past Rajamouli's RRR and Shah Rukh's Jawan

Feedback

3 days, ₹500 crore: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 bulldozes past Rajamouli's RRR and Shah Rukh's Jawan

Film critic Taran Adarsh summed up the frenzy: "PUSHPA JHUKEGA NAHI - BOX OFFICE RUKEGA NAHI... After a historic start, #Pushpa2 continues its record-smashing run. The superb two-day total and exceptional performance in mass circuits indicate an unstoppable momentum."

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Trade analysts project the film to surpass ₹700 crore by the end of its first weekend. Trade analysts project the film to surpass ₹700 crore by the end of its first weekend.

In a whirlwind three days, Pushpa 2: The Rule has rewritten box office history, grossing an ₹500 crore worldwide. 

Released on December 5—an ordinary weekday—the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise has surged ahead of expectations, solidifying Allu Arjun’s position as a cinematic titan.

The Sukumar-directed blockbuster opened with ₹10.65 crore net from premiere shows in India on December 4, setting the tone for its unprecedented performance. On its first official day, Pushpa 2 amassed ₹164.5 crore net, surpassing the opening day collections of SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Atlee’s Jawan.

Related Articles

Despite a slight dip on Day 2, with ₹93.8 crore net, the film rebounded strongly on Saturday, earning ₹115.58 crore net in India alone. By Day 3, the film’s domestic total stood at ₹383 crore net. With these numbers, it has become the biggest Hindi-language opener, grossing ₹200.7 crore in just three days.

Film critic Taran Adarsh summed up the frenzy: "PUSHPA JHUKEGA NAHI - BOX OFFICE RUKEGA NAHI... After a historic start, #Pushpa2 continues its record-smashing run. The superb two-day total and exceptional performance in mass circuits indicate an unstoppable momentum."

Globally, the film has shattered multiple records, including the ₹294 crore earned on its release day. By Day 2, its worldwide collection exceeded ₹155 crore, and with Saturday's contribution, the total is expected to cross ₹600 crore. Trade analysts project the film to surpass ₹700 crore by the end of its first weekend.

Featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, Pushpa 2: The Rule not only cements Allu Arjun’s legacy but also establishes Sukumar as a master of high-octane storytelling. Produced on a budget of ₹300–₹400 crore, the sequel delivers on every front—action, drama, and box office dominance.As audiences flock to theaters, Pushpa 2 is poised to set a new benchmark for Indian cinema. All eyes are now on its extended weekend, with analysts predicting a ₹250 crore+ haul.
 

Published on: Dec 08, 2024, 9:27 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement