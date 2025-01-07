63% of Dangal’s ₹2,070 crore came from China. Can Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 crack the same market?

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is rewriting box office records, but the film is still ₹192 crore short of surpassing Aamir Khan’s Dangal as the highest-grossing Indian movie ever.

While Pushpa 2 dominates Indian theaters with a ₹1,832 crore worldwide gross, the race to overtake Dangal might hinge on a single factor: success in China.

In 2016, Dangal raked in a staggering ₹2,070 crore globally, with an unprecedented ₹1,305 crore — 63% of its total earnings — coming from China.



No other Indian film has replicated this feat, and the reasons behind Dangal’s massive success in China shed light on what works in the market.

Why China loves Indian films

Indian films have a unique appeal for Chinese audiences. Themes of family, societal struggles, and emotional storytelling resonate deeply, bridging cultural similarities between the two nations. Dangal, for instance, explored gender equality and parenting pressures—issues highly relevant to China’s evolving social landscape.

The popularity of Indian actors also plays a role. Aamir Khan’s previous hits like 3 Idiots and PK built a strong following in China, with over 600,000 fans on platforms like Weibo.

Moreover, Indian films provide a contrast to Hollywood blockbusters and local productions, offering a fresh blend of entertainment, cultural richness, and social messaging. Vibrant songs, emotional depth, and authentic storytelling make Indian cinema an exotic yet relatable escape for Chinese viewers.

Despite its massive Indian and international appeal, Pushpa 2 faces a different challenge in China.



Films like Baahubali, despite their visual grandeur, have underperformed in the market. Chinese audiences prefer slice-of-life dramas and socially relevant themes over action-packed spectacles.



The recent success of Maharaja in China offers a glimpse into how Indian films can tap into the lucrative Chinese market. Grossing ₹91.55 crore and nearing the ₹100 crore milestone, the film’s performance underscores the power of cultural resonance, strategic marketing, and star appeal.

Chinese audiences appreciated the film’s rich cultural narrative, giving it an impressive 8.7/10 rating on Douban, a leading movie review site in China. Vijay Sethupathi’s powerful performance transcended cultural boundaries, contributing to the film’s popularity.

Maharaja’s release was also strategically timed. Debuting in November 2024, during a relatively low-competition period in Chinese cinemas, it capitalized on audience availability. A well-crafted marketing campaign, including Mandarin subtitles and targeted promotions on platforms like Weibo, helped the film connect with local audiences.

The film’s diplomatic significance further elevated its profile. Maharaja became the first Indian movie screened in China following the October 2024 accord that normalized India-China relations. This diplomatic context not only generated goodwill but also drew attention from Chinese critics, who praised the movie for its narrative depth and cultural expression.

As Pushpa 2 marches forward, it underscores a larger question: can the evolving landscape of Indian cinema balance global appeal while tapping into markets like China? With ₹1,305 crore worth of expectations riding on it, the answer could redefine Indian films’ overseas dominance.



