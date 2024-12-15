₹1,190 crore worldwide: Controversy can't halt Pushpa 2's unstoppable run. Is ₹2,000 crore next for Allu Arjun?

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has taken the box office by storm. Released on December 5, the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster has broken records and rewritten history in Indian cinema. On its tenth day, the action drama registered a staggering ₹62.3 crore net in India, as per Sacnilk.com. This marked a remarkable 71.15% jump from the previous day, when it collected ₹36.4 crore.

In terms of Day 10 regional collections, the film earned ₹46 crore in the Hindi belt, ₹13 crore in Telugu, ₹2.5 crore in Tamil, ₹0.45 crore in Kannada, and ₹0.35 crore in Malayalam. This brought its total Indian collection to ₹824.5 crore net, with ₹498.1 crore coming from Hindi audiences alone. Globally, Pushpa 2 has amassed ₹1190 crore gross, achieving the distinction of being the fastest Indian film to cross ₹1000 crore in just six days—a record previously held by Baahubali 2.

Trade analysts have described the film as a "hurricane" at the box office. Ramesh Bala commented, "Pushpa 2 has collected approximately ₹1067 crore in its first week. With strong second-week momentum, it could potentially reach ₹1800 crore." Meanwhile, Taran Adarsh added, "Pushpa is a hurricane, typhoon, tsunami—it is rewriting record books and doing historic business. In the Hindi circuit alone, a lifetime business of ₹700-900 crore is possible."

The film’s success comes amid controversy. During a promotional event at Sandhya Theatre, a tragic stampede led to the death of a 35-year-old woman. Days later, Allu Arjun was arrested and placed in 14-day custody by a Telangana court over the issue.



The actor’s legal team successfully secured interim bail, and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma speculated that the arrest was "orchestrated" to boost publicity. On X, Varma wrote, "The Honourable Chief Minister of Telangana orchestrated this to give a BIG PUBLICITY BOOST to the state’s FAVOURITE SON for a HUGE RISE in Pushpa 2’s week 2 collections."

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. With trade experts predicting its lifetime business to exceed ₹1800 crore, the film has cemented its place as one of Indian cinema’s biggest triumphs.

