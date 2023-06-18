Adipurush domestic box office collection day 2: Prabhas film crosses Rs 150 cr mark in India  

Adipurush box office update: Adipurush, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer adaptation of the Ramayana, is going strength to strength at the box office. The film earned a total of Rs 86.75 crore in all languages on Friday and is likely to have minted Rs 65 crore on its first Saturday. With this, the film’s total box office business in its first two days reached Rs 151.75 crore, as per initial estimates.

Of the Rs 86.75 crore earned on day one, the film collected Rs 37.25 crore from the Hindi belt, Rs 48 crore from the Telugu belt, Rs 0.4 crore from the Malayalam belt, Rs 0.7 crore from the Tamil belt, and Rs 0.4 crore from the Kannada belt, as per trade portal Sacnilk. The film logged great numbers at the box office during the weekend, triggered mostly by the massive response to advance bookings.

Film critic Taran Adarsh said: "If Adipurush manages to impress the audience, it will easily cross Rs 150-200 crores in the first three days itself".

Meanwhile, one of the directors of the iconic television show Ramayan Moti Sagar said the makers of Adipurush could have been more careful with dialogues. Commenting on the writer Manoj Muntashir, he said that he must have considered making the film more attractive for the common man who talks in such language.

Ramanand Sagar’s son Prem Sagar took a jibe at director Om Raut and said the latter tried to create Marvel through Adipurush. He added that his father also used creative freedom while making Ramayan but understood Lord Rama. Sagar added that Ramanand Sagar made minor changes after reading many texts but never tried to tamper with the facts.

Prem Sagar and Moti Sagar worked with Ramanand Sagar on the iconic 1987 show, which was aired again during the COVID-19 lockdown of 2020.

Adipurush IMDb ratings, reviews

Adipurush has a rating of 3.8/10 on IMDb at the time of writing the story. One of the many reviews on IMDb read: “Take a bit of Avengers and Lord of The Rings, add a pinch of Game of Thrones, and top it up with Temple Run and Adipurush is served”.

Another user went onto say that Adipurush director Om Raut should not make any movie after this. The user said: “I don’t know from where should I start. Only good thing about the movie was some of good dialogues by Manoj Muntashir… but not all. Om Raut should never make any movie after this”.

Adipurush plot, cast

Adipurush is an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana that depicts the victory of good over evil. The film features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Devdutta Nage, Sunny Singh, Vatsal Sheth, and Sonal Chauhan in significant roles.

