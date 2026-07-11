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'Alpha' box office collection week 1: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-led spy actioner headed to become YRF Spyverse's lowest grosser. Details here

'Alpha' box office collection week 1: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-led spy actioner headed to become YRF Spyverse's lowest grosser. Details here

Just one week in, the film is struggling to cross ₹2 crore on its second Friday, sending it hurtling towards a full-blown box office disaster.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 11, 2026 10:05 AM IST
'Alpha' box office collection week 1: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-led spy actioner headed to become YRF Spyverse's lowest grosser. Details hereAlpha box office collection day 8: The film is reported to have been mounted at a budget of around ₹100-130 crore. 

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's big spy actioner Alpha has hit a wall at the box office — and the numbers are brutal. Just one week in, the film is struggling to cross ₹2 crore on its second Friday, sending it hurtling towards a full-blown box office disaster.

More than a week later, Alpha has still not crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the domestic box office. Alia Bhatt's latest spy actioner made ₹9.25 crore on its day 1, ₹11.50 crore on its day 2, ₹13.25 crore on its day 3, ₹3.85 crore on its day 4, ₹4.25 crore on its day 5, ₹2.85 crore on its day 6, ₹2.50 crore on its day 7, and ₹1.65 crore on its day 8. 

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DO CHECKOUT | 'Alpha' box office collection day 7: Alia Bhatt's film in downward spiral, will it benefit Ajay Devgn's 'Dhamaal 4'?

With this, the film's total net domestic box office collection stands at ₹49.10 crore as of its second Friday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. This translates to Alpha making a total of ₹58.51 crore in terms of its gross domestic box office collections. The latest YRF Spy Universe film has made a total of ₹82 crore worldwide. The film is reported to have been mounted at a budget of around ₹100-130 crore. 

MUST READ | 'Only 3 people in the theatre': Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-led Alpha hit by corporate booking claims

What do trade experts say?

Appalled by the film's abysmal box office performance, trade analysts and industry trackers claimed that the film is set to become the lowest grosser from the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe. 

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Why Alpha didn't work at the box office

  • Weak screenplay, dialogues: Audiences noted that the actual story of the film lacked substance and originality. Some others also said that the dialogues failed to lend any gravitas to the film whatsoever. 
  • Miscast, lack of character depth: Ever since the promotional assets of the film dropped, Alia Bhatt was seen as a miscast in the role of a hardened, elite super-soldier due to her naturally youthful appearance. Reviewers also pointed out that her dialogue delivery and expressions felt flat and detached in Alpha compared to her performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Raazi. 
  • The 'Dhurandhar' impact: The massive critical and commercial success of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise also reshaped audience expectations for Alpha. Dhar's grounded, detail-rich take on espionage set a new benchmark, making Alpha's VFX-heavy, physics-defying action and glamorous song sequences draw sharp criticism after its release.
  • Franchise fatigue: Coming after the hot mess that was War 2, the public was visibly tired of the YRF Spyverse's formula of heavy VFX, massive scale and glamorised action without logic. 
  • Stiff competition at ticket counters: Besides extremely poor word of mouth, the film also suffered because of the release of major comedies like Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4. Theatres slashed Alpha's shows and allotted a sizeable number of shows to these comedy flicks. 

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Published on: Jul 11, 2026 10:04 AM IST
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