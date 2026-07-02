'Alpha' box office prediction day 1: Will Alia Bhatt-led spy thriller be Spy Universe's weakest opener yet?

Alpha, the latest YRF Spy Universe film featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, is set for its theatrical release on Friday. The film, which was supposed to arrive on Christmas last year, is headed for an underwhelming start at the box office.

Due to the negative word of mouth on the teaser and trailer, the film is set to earn less than ₹10 crore on its opening day at the box office.

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According to trade reports, the film is expected to score between ₹5-7 crore in terms of India net box office collection for the first day. Other estimates hint at a ₹7-8 crore opening for the film.

Lowest opener in YRF Spyverse

This is being considered the lowest opener in the YRF Spy Universe after Pathaan (₹55 crore), War (₹51.60 crore), War 2 (₹52 crore), Tiger 3 (₹42 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai (₹34.10 crore), and Ek Tha Tiger (₹32.92 crore).

Alpha advance booking

The film has logged decent bookings for its India shows on July 3. According to Sacnilk, the film sold tickets worth ₹2.03 crore with block seats across the country. Top contributors to the film's advance bookings are Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, and Karnataka.

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Did the Dhurandhar franchise play spoil sport?

Alpha and the YRF Spyverse at large are struggling with scepticism post the Dhurandhar franchise's success, as per trade reports. Dhurandhar, led by Ranveer Singh, changed the rules of the game for spy movies with its bold and raw narrative and realistic action sequences.

Besides this, the film is hitting theatres on a regular non-holiday Friday. With a holiday release, Alpha would have seen a boost on its opening day but won't secure additional footfalls now. Moreover, screen sharing could be a challenge for Alpha as Akshay Kumar-led Welcome to the Jungle is doing pretty well among family audiences.

Alpha story, cast

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. The film focuses on Sita, a trained assassin who seeks to take down her stepfather's illicit soldier program and comes into conflict with another assassin.

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The film stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Sangay Tsheltrim in significant roles. The film also features a cameo appearance by Hrithik Roshan.