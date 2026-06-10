'Alpha' teaser Twitter review: 'Dhurandhar set very high standards,' say netizens on Alia Bhatt's upcoming film

The teaser of the much-awaited spy thriller Alpha, featuring Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol, dropped on YouTube and social media today. The teaser portrays Alia Bhatt as someone who has been raised and trained to become an elite operative by her father.

The teaser starts with Alia's character celebrating her 18th birthday with her father, played by Bobby Deol. The teaser then goes on to show Alia Bhatt engaging in hand-to-hand combat with opponents and performing action moves with remarkable intensity.

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The recruits are described as the "first, fastest and bravest". Soon after the teaser dropped, netizens dropped their reactions.

While some netizens backed the action sequences, others felt that the Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar franchise has set really set high standards in terms of performances, action, and cinematographt.

"Nice Teaser... Alia, in the end, Shot looked hot and Menacing at the same time (sic). Count me in," a user said.

"Dhurandhar set standards so high that any other spy movies in Bollywood are going to feel mediocre. Especially this YRF spy universe is below mediocre," a second user wrote.

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"This is genuinely so bad. Even Thums Up and Mountain Dew ads are better than this (sic)," a third user wrote.

Some users even wondered why Sharvari Wagh wasn't shown in the teaser.

"All the teaser is about Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, an outsider thrown under the bus as always, Bollywood playing it dirty as always," a fourth user said.

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"No sharvari in the teaser. Seems Alia really cannot accept someone else getting the hype," another user noted.

Sharing a scene from the film's teaser, yet another user commented, "Lol! Is this how spies react on survival missions? This movie is going to be a meme fest for the audience."

Directed by Shiv Rawail and backed by Yash Raj Films, Alpha is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. Besides Alia Bhatt, the film features Bobby Deol, Sharvari Wagh and Anil Kapoor in significant roles.