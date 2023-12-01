'Animal' advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor's film surpasses Tiger 3, Gadar 2 in India

'Animal' Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Animal has seen a stupendous response in its advance booking. The film has surpassed Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in its gross advance booking collections for the opening day.

Animal has collected a total of around Rs 29.26 crore for its opening day. Tiger 3 raked in Rs 22.48 crore whereas Gadar 2 minted Rs 17.60 crore in its gross advance booking collections for the opening day. With this, Animal is only behind Shah Rukh Khan's films-- Jawan and Pathaan.

While Jawan collected a total of approximately Rs 37.24 crore for the opening day, Pathaan made around Rs 31.18 crore in its gross advance booking collections for the opening day, as per Indian film trade portal Sacnilk.

In terms of overall advance booking collections, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has crossed Rs 50 crore. The opening day is leading the collections with Rs 33.97 crore, followed by the second day at Rs 13.20 crore. The film made Rs 8.13 crore on the third day, and around Rs 2.30 crore on the other days.

Of the Rs 33.97 crore minted on day 1, the film made a total of Rs 29.26 crore from the Hindi belt, Rs 4.53 crore from the Telugu-speaking regions, Rs 7.05 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 5.96 crore from Delhi-NCR and Rs 5.08 crore from Maharashtra.

"All-time second highest opening day advance in Bollywood now belongs to Animal movie with Rs 33.97 crore. All-time highest is still Jawan which had Rs 40.75 crore gross," Sacnilk wrote on X previously known as Twitter.

All time second highest opening day advance in Bollywood now belong to #Animal movie with 33.97 Cr. All Time highest is still #Jawan which had 40.75 Cr gross.

Animal story, cast, release date

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is centered around the complex relationship of Balbir Singh, a business magnate and his son Ranvijay. After a tragedy strikes the family, Ranvijay sets out to take revenge against the rival Abrar Haque and pledges to never leave his family.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Suresh Oberoi in prominent roles. Animal released in theatres worldwide on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

