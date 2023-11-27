'Animal' advance booking update: Ranbir Kapoor film makes Rs 6.42 cr, sells over 2 lakh tickets for day 1

'Animal' advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Animal has seen a stellar advance booking response so far. The film has sold more than 2 lakh tickets in its advance booking for day 1 across India so far.

Animal sold 2.09 lakh tickets worth around Rs 6.42 crore. Of this, a total of 97,500 tickets worth Rs 3.85 crore were sold across national multiplex chains-- PVR, (50,000) INOX (30,500) and Cinepolis (17,000), according to Indian film trade portal Sacnilk.

The regions that drove the film's advance booking across its Hindi shows are National Capital Region (NCR), Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Surat, and Chandigarh.

Animal sells more than 2 lac tickets for opening day in India.



PVR: 50K

INOX: 30.5K

Cinepolis: 17K



Total National Chain For Opening Day:

Tickets Sold: 97.50K

Gross: 3.85 Cr

Shows: 2728

Meanwhile, the ticket prices for the film have gone up to as high as Rs 2,400 in some cities like Delhi and Mumbai. This could be due to the high demand of the film in these cities, multiplex chains operating in these cities, and the film's release date.

During a promotional event for the film in Chennai, Kapoor talked about why the film has been titled as Animal. He said viewers will understand once they see the film.

"I think the reason why Sandeep Reddy Vanga called this Animal is because animal behaves out of instinct. They don't behave out of thought. So this character that I'm playing, he behaves out of instinct to protect his family. He is not thinking, he is behaving out of instinct, he is impulsive, and I think that's where the title Animal came and once you see the film, you'll realise that this film suits the title," Kapoor said.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal focuses on the complex father-son relationship in the backdrop of crime and underworld. The film has been backed by T-Series, Cine Studios and Bhadrakali Pictures.

Animal is almost three hours 21 minutes long and has received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) given its strong depiction of violence, profanity, and sexuality. It has been rated as 18 by the British Board of Film Classification due to "strong bloody violence".

The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri in significant roles. Animal will clash at the box office worldwide with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur on December 1. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

