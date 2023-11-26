'Animal' advance bookings: Ticket prices for Ranbir Kapoor's film as high as Rs 2400 in Delhi, Mumbai

Advance bookings for Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming crime drama 'Animal' have opened, and tickets in some cities are priced as high as Rs 2400. The film is scheduled to release on December 1, and the high ticket prices reflect the anticipation surrounding the project.

"Animal" is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed 2019 film "Kabir Singh." The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.

According to Sacnilk, the film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga has already sold more than 1,11,000 tickets on Day 1 across the country. There were around 90,526 tickets sold in Hindi, 20,591 in Telugu-speaking regions, and 200 in Tamil-speaking regions. Animal has gathered a tremendous advance booking collection of 3.4 crore with this.

Meanwhile, the ticket prices for "Animal" in Delhi and Mumbai are indeed quite high, reaching up to Rs 2400. This is likely due to several factors, including the high demand for the film in these two cities, the multiplex chains operating in these cities, and the film's release date. The ticket prices in the Delhi-NCR region can range from Rs 250 for a regular seat to a whopping Rs 2400 for a recliner seat.

Recliners typically cost between Rs 900 and Rs 2000. In multiplex chains, tickets for general seating can cost up to Rs 600. Prices in Mumbai are nearly identical, with some outlets charging up to Rs 2200. Premium tickets appear to be less expensive in Mumbai than in Delhi. It should be noted that these are the rates for the Hindi version of the film.

Redefining the dynamics of a father-son relationship, the upcoming movie 'Animal' promises an engaging storyline with Anil and Ranbir Kapoor essaying the pivotal roles. The intricate bond between them is the heartbeat of the narrative, which thrives on the raw and intense performance of Ranbir Kapoor, who graces the screen as Arjun Singh. The movie's trailers, released on November 23, have already stirred anticipation among viewers.

The trailer has deftly unfurled the astonishing transformation of Ranbir Kapoor into a robust, bearded macho man. It also unveiled an unexpected avatar of Bobby Deol, piquing further intrigue. With gripping scenarios detailed with intense action sequences, the movie promises a thrilling cinematic journey for the audience. The background music, tailored to ramp up the intensity of scenes, complements the storyline seamlessly while B Praak's poignant climax song stirs up an emotive whirlwind.

