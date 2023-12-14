'Animal' box office collection day 13: Ranbir Kapoor's film inches closer to Rs 500 crore in India

Action-drama film Animal, fronted by Ranbir Kapoor, has had a spectacular run at the box office in its initial ten days. However, the movie is now witnessing a substantial drop as on Wednesday, it saw its lowest collection of Rs 10 crore at the domestic box office. But the film is inching closer to Rs 500 crore in India.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs 337.58 crore within the first week of its release and further minted Rs 22.95 crore on its second Friday, Rs 34.74 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 36 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 13.85 crore on its second Monday, Rs 12.72 crore on its second Tuesday.

The film is estimated to have made around Rs 10 crore on its second Wednesday, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, Animal's total India box office collection now stands at Rs 467.84 crore.

The film had an overall 16.60 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Wednesday. Regions that logged the highest occupancy across the film's Hindi shows are Pune (20.25 per cent), Chennai (20.25 per cent), Jaipur (20 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (19.50 per cent), Mumbai (18.50 per cent) and Hyderabad (17 per cent).

Globally, the film has raised Rs 757.73 crore gross in 12 days, according to T-Series, one of the production houses behind Animal.

Animal movie:

Backed by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra. The film focuses on a strained father-son relationship in the backdrop of the underworld.

The pan-India film was released in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on December 1.

'Animal' is director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Bollywood film after 'Kabir Singh'. This film marks his first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor.

While it has set the cash registers ringing, Animal has been labelled misogynistic and brutally violent by many viewers as well as critics.

