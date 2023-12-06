'Animal' worldwide box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film mints Rs 481 cr in 5 days, surpasses 'Brahmastra' in North America

'Animal' worldwide box office day 5: Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Animal has set the worldwide box office on fire. The movie has been an absolute rage with the moviegoers as it minted Rs 481 crore in terms of gross worldwide box office collections within just five days of its release.

The development was confirmed by the film's makers in a post on X formerly known as Twitter. "He is the Box Office Animal," the post read.

Ranbir Kapoor's latest film collected Rs 116 crore on its opening day, Rs 120 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 120 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 69 crore on its first Monday and Rs 56 crore on its first Tuesday, as per film trade analyst Joginder Tuteja.

At the North American box office, Animal surpassed Brahmastra within just five days of its release. The movie crossed $8 million as it made $8,188,001 in North America in its first five days, as per the film's distributors. Brahmastra, on the other hand, made $7.64 million over its lifetime run.

Nirvana Cinemas, one of the film's distributors in North America said in its post on X, "Animal becomes Ranbir Kapoor's highest grossing film in North America crossing Brahmastra within 5 days. The box office mayhem continues and it is chasing many more records. REMEMBER, THE NAME IS RANVIJAY SINGH BALBIR!!!"

Not only Brahmastra, Animal has also surpassed the North America business of Ranbir Kapoor's other film Sanju. Sanju had raked in around $7.87 million during its lifetime run in North America. Meanwhile, the film is inching closer to the Rs 300 crore milestone at the India box office in terms of net collections.

Animal made Rs 63.80 crore on its opening day, Rs 66.27 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 71.46 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 43.96 crore on its first Monday, and around Rs 39.38 crore on its first Tuesday. The film's total net India collection now stands at Rs 284.87 crore as of Tuesday, according to Indian film trade portal Sacnilk.

Animal story, cast, release date

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal focuses on a strained father-son relationship dynamic set in the backdrop of crime and the underworld. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in prominent roles.

It also features veterans like Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra in supporting roles. Animal released in theatres worldwide alongside Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur on December 1.

