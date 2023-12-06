'Animal' box office collection day 5: Ranbir Kapoor's film cruising towards Rs 300 crore in India

'Animal' day 5: Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal has set the box office on fire as it is inching closer towards the Rs 300 crore-mark in India. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial collected Rs 63.80 crore on its opening day, Rs 66.27 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 71.46 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 43.96 crore on its first Monday, and is estimated to have collected around Rs 38.25 crore on its first Tuesday.

With this, Animal's domestic box office collections are estimated to have reached a total of Rs 283.74 crore and will soon cross Rs 300 crore in India. The film's Hindi shows logged an overall 42.51 per cent occupancy on Tuesday.

Key contributors to the film's occupancy across its Hindi shows were Jaipur (61 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (59.75 per cent), Chandigarh (56.75 per cent), Bhopal (53.50 per cent), Pune (53 per cent), Mumbai (43.50 per cent), Ahmedabad (37.25 per cent), and Lucknow (35.25 per cent).

This was followed by the film's Telugu (29.95 per cent occupancy) and Tamil (18.46 per cent occupancy) shows respectively. If it continues its stride at the box office, Animal will make it to the Rs 400 crore club soon and is also likely to enter the Rs 500 crore club.

The feat comes a day after Animal surpassed the Rs 400 crore-mark at the worldwide box office as it made a total of Rs 425 crore globally within four days of its release. The film raked in Rs 116 crore on its opening day, Rs 120 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 120 crore on its first Sunday, and Rs 69 crore on its first Monday.

Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Animal had opened to mixed reviews from critics and moviegoers at the box office. While some appreciated Ranbir Kapoor's performance as Ranvijay Singh Balbir, others found the film problematic on multiple counts.

"Women in this world weep quietly, have no choice and no voice, no agency, are slapped and ridiculed and controlled by the gun-slinging, profanity-spewing, out of control gang of men. The women are reducted to timid caricatures whose most important work is to produce babies-- Kapoor's Ranvijay Singh, after all, measures the 'worth' of a woman by the size of her pelvis," Business Today's review of Animal read.

Animal focuses on a strained father-son relationship in the backdrop of the underworld. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in prominent roles. The film released in theatres worldwide alongside Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur on December 1.

