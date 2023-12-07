'Animal' worldwide box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film out for blood! Makes Rs 527.60 cr in 6 days

'Animal' worldwide box office day 6: Ranbir Kapoor's commercial actioner Animal is simply unstoppable at the global box office. The film has proven to be a box office favourite as it has crossed Rs 500 crore globally within six days of its release.

Animal made Rs 116 crore on its opening day, Rs 120 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 120 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 69 crore on its first Monday, Rs 56 crore on its first Tuesday, and Rs 46.60 crore on its first Wednesday.

With this, the film's total global box office collection reached Rs 527.60 crore as of Wednesday, as per film trade expert Joginder Tuteja. Animal is now headed towards the Rs 550 crore mark globally.

At the North America box office, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial has surpassed $8.6 millon as of Wednesday. Animal is now cruising towards the $9 million mark at the North American box office. "Unstoppable! Box Office tsunami continues. Animal crossed $8.6 million in North America," the film's overseas distributor Nirvana Cinemas said in a post on X formerly known as Twitter.

Commenting on the film's box office business, film trade analyst Girish Johar said that it will certainly overtake Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan eventually. He also said that the film could also eye the box office collections of Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Jawan.

Johar said, "As the craze refuses to slow down for Animal at box office... its ALMOST certain that it will overtake Gadar 2 and Pathaan eventually... May thereafter set its eyes on Jawan!"

Animal India box office day 6

At the domestic box office, Animal has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark within six days of its release. Ranbir Kapoor's latest film made Rs 63.80 crore on its opening day, Rs 66.27 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 71.46 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 43.96 crore on its first Monday, Rs 37.47 crore on its first Tuesday and around Rs 30 crore on its first Wednesday.

With this, the film has earned roughly Rs 312.96 crore across India within six days of its release, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. Animal is the second fastest film after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to enter the Rs 300 crore club in India.

Animal story, cast, release date

The film is centered on a strained father-son relationship in the backdrop of the underworld. Animal features Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor in significant roles. Animal was released in theatres alongside Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur on December 1.

