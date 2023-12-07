'Animal' box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor's film crosses Rs 300 cr in India, surpasses Rs 500 cr worldwide

'Animal' day 6: Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Animal has caused quite the carnage at the box office. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial has proven to be a juggernaut at the box office as the film has crossed the Rs 300 crore milestone in India within 6 days of its release.

Animal made Rs 63.80 crore on its opening day, Rs 66.27 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 71.46 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 43.96 crore on its first Monday, Rs 37.47 crore on its first Tuesday and is estimated to have raked in around Rs 30 crore on its first Wednesday. With this, the film's collections are estimated to have hit Rs 312.96 crore as of Wednesday.

Animal's Hindi shows logged an overall 34.88 per cent occupancy on Wednesday. Key contributors to the occupancy across Hindi shows on Wednesday were National Capital Region or NCR (48.25 per cent), Pune (45 per cent), Bhopal (45 per cent), Chandigarh (43.50 per cent), Mumbai (38.75 per cent), Chennai (32 per cent), Ahmedabad (30.25 per cent), and Lucknow (30.75 per cent).

The film's Telugu shows logged an overall 25.67 per cent occupancy on the same day. Regions such as Karimnagar (46.50 per cent), Warangal (37.50 per cent), Mahbubnagar (34.75 per cent), Chennai (30.75 per cent), Hyderabad (28.75 per cent), Vizag-Vishakhapatnam (27 per cent), Guntur (25 per cent) and Kakinada (21.75 per cent) were the key contributors to the occupancy across the film's Telugu shows.

Animal worldwide box office

At the worldwide box office, the film has likely crossed Rs 500 crore in terms of gross box office collections, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. Animal minted Rs 116 crore on its opening day, Rs 120 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 120 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 69 crore on its first Monday, and Rs 56 crore on its first Tuesday, taking the total worldwide box office collection to Rs 481 crore as of Tuesday.

Animal vs Jawan, Pathaan box office

Animal is behind Jawan as of its sixth day at the domestic box office and has surpassed the India collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. While Animal made Rs Rs 312.96 crore in India on its day 6, Pathaan made Rs 307.25 crore on its sixth day. Jawan, on the other hand, made Rs 345.08 crore at the domestic box office within six days of its release.

Animal story, cast, ratings, release date

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film focuses on a strained father-son relationship dynamic set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in significant roles.

It also features Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra and Suresh Oberoi in supporting roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.3/10 and an audience score of 84 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Animal was released in theatres worldwide on December 1 alongside Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

Also Read: 'Animal' worldwide box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film mints Rs 481 cr in 5 days, surpasses 'Brahmastra' in North America

Also Read: 'Animal' worldwide box office: Ranbir Kapoor's movie beats 'Napoleon', 'Hunger Games'