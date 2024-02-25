'Made so many mistakes': Aamir Khan on 'Laal Singh Chaddha' box office debacle

Renowned Bollywood actor and producer, Aamir Khan, recently opened up about the challenges faced with his latest film, 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Despite the high hopes and immense efforts, the film, directed by Advait Chandan, did not meet audience expectations, leading to a lacklustre performance at the box office.

Speaking at the ABP Ideas of India Summit 3.0, Khan expressed his disappointment over the film's poor reception. He acknowledged the hard work put in by the team but admitted that the film did not do well.

Khan also talked about the support he received post the film's failure and how it taught him valuable lessons. He admitted to making several mistakes in the film and emphasized on the importance of introspection.

"The real side is failure teaches you what really has gone wrong. It gives you an opportunity to understand what was your mistake in terms of communicating that story," he said on the lessons that Laal Singh Chaddha's box office failure taught him.

Admitting to his own role in the film's failure, Khan said: "I made so many mistakes in this film on so many levels". He added: "Emotionally, I'm hurt that the film has not worked, I've taken time to absorb the grief."

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collections, OTT release

Laal Singh Chaddha was a dud at the box office. Made at a budget of over Rs 180 crore, the film raked in a total of Rs 61.36 crore in terms of India net box office collections.

At the worldwide box office, the film managed to make only Rs 133.50 crore. The film has been streaming on Netflix since October 6, 2022 in Hindi. Its dubbed versions of Tamil and Telugu are also available on the OTT platform.

Commenting on Laal Singh Chaddha's box office performance, trade analyst Taran Adarsh told India Today: "The collections were not at all good. Aamir Khan has come back to films after four years, so we definitely expected a bigger number. The kind of work Aamir has done in the past is amazing- be it 3 Idiots, Ghajini or PK, among others. He has always delivered huge numbers. In that respect, Laal Singh Chaddha has no value. It was his worst performance."

